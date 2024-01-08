WWE legend reveals how Vince McMahon “fired” him while on air

A WWE legend revealed an incident where Vince McMahon jokingly fired him while live on WWE RAW.

JBL is probably one of the greatest heels in WWE history. After his career as a terrorizing heel, JBL moved onto commentary where he did a pretty good job. As part of the commentary team, JBL has some interesting stories to tell.

JBL recently recalled on social media how he was jokingly fired by Vince McMahon on an old school edition of Monday Night RAW.

"Funny story about this, I was using Vince’s catchphrases - but he wasn’t saying anything. He obviously was very busy and hadn’t heard me yet, someone buzzed him - finally I hear in my ear ‘you’re fired’ in that iconic baritone voice. Lol!"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry says that working with Vince McMahon was hard

It's not secret by now that Vince is a workaholic. He is also a perfectionist by many accounts and reportedly wanted everything to be done a certain way. Many WWE Superstars who have worked with him over the years have said that it was not easy to work with him.

Mark Henry, who worked with the WWE for several years, recently made an appearance on Premier Live TV where he also admitted that it was hard to work with Vince due to his perfectionist nature.

“Working with Vince [McMahon] was hard. Because he’s a perfectionist, and nobody’s perfect. So he told you you was rotten a lot. But he would always say how you [could] get better. Every wrestler that ever worked for him will tell you the same thing," Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestleZone]

With Vince McMahon no longer involved in running things backstage, it should probably be a lot easier for the current roster.

What do you make about JBL's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.