WWE legend Ric Flair is no longer in touch with Triple H

Ric Flair is unsure about Triple H’s current WWE status and claims he no longer hears from his long-time friend.

Flair and Triple H worked together alongside Batista and Randy Orton as part of the Evolution faction in WWE between 2003 and 2005. It is well known that the 16-time world champion has been close friends with The Game for many years.

On the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair was asked to give his thoughts on the WWE executive being allegedly “ousted” from NXT. In response, the 73-year-old surprisingly revealed that he is not in contact with his former stablemate:

“I have no idea either… I have no idea either… He and I were incredibly close but now I never hear from him, so I don’t know,” said Flair. [1:19:07-1:19:16]

Ric Flair left WWE in August 2021 because he wanted to pursue opportunities outside of wrestling without receiving the company’s permission. A month later, Triple H underwent surgery following a cardiac event, and he has not yet returned to WWE television.

Triple H’s close friendship with Ric Flair

Ric Flair did not elaborate on the possible reason why his relationship with Triple H is no longer as close as it once was.

In a recent podcast episode, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer reflected on the importance of his 16 world championship reigns. Flair also spoke about his decision to give the original World Heavyweight Championship, known as The Big Gold Belt, to The King of Kings:

“It was phenomenal [World Heavyweight Championship reigns], phenomenal until the end. That belt right there I gifted to Hunter [Triple H] with a note, because Vince [McMahon] let me keep it, saying, ‘Wish I could have dropped this to you in 1986.’”

Triple H, a 14-time world champion, is one of the few WWE Superstars who could still realistically match Flair’s record of 16 world title reigns. The Nature Boy currently holds the record with John Cena.

Please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry