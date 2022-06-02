WWE legend says Triple H was to retire him

WWE icon Ric Flair has opened up about alternative plans that the company had for his retirement match back in 2008.

Flair hung up his boots for the first time, when he bowed out of WWE at WrestleMania 24. He wrestled Shawn Michaels at The Show of Shows, which was his final, official match in the company. But, The Nature Boy wrestled in other promotions after leaving.

On his To Be The Man show, Flair was asked by a fan if other Superstars were considered to be his opponent at WrestleMania 24. The Hall of Famer said that Triple H was another option for his final match in the company.

"I think just Hunter [Triple H]. Yeah, I don't think Randy [was to face him at WrestleMania 24]. I wrestled Randy in a way through, Randy was gracious enough [to wrestle him]," said Flair. 39:00 to 39:10]

Although Orton wasn't considered to be Flair's opponent, the two did face each other a year later in an unsanctioned match in WWE.

Ric Flair on how Shawn Michaels was chosen to be his last opponent in WWE

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special! @WWE Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special! @WWE https://t.co/PjJoARRFMp

Flair revealed on the same show that Michaels pitched the idea of retiring him to Vince McMahon.

"Shawn wanted to do it [retire him]. As a matter of fact, I'm so flattered - I think about this - Shawn said, 'Why can't I do the retirement speech too?' I mean, I was so flattered that both he and Hunter [Triple H] wanted to do this," said Flair. [From 11:54 to 12:09]

The Game didn't get to face The Nature Boy at The Show of Shows, but the two did face each other a few months prior on RAW, where Flair's career was on the line.

