WWE legend Rikishi reacts to The Rock's emotional story

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has now sent a message to his cousin The Rock after he shared a heartbreaking story on social media.

Fans may have seen a full-blown heel side of Dwayne Johnson during the WrestleMania 40. Breaking his on-screen character in real life, in a heartwarming video on social media, the former WWE Champion surprised a fan, Isaiah Garza, by gifting him a truck, creating a special moment for a father and son.

The Final Boss shared an emotional message on Instagram stating that he misses his late dad and WWE Hall of Famer, Rocky Johnson. Responding to the post, Rikishi sent an eight-word message to The Rock:

"God bless you uso .. your alofas is beyond !! 🙏🏾, " he wrote.

WWE SmackDown star shares his thoughts on The Rock's return for WrestleMania 40

The former NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne has shared his two cents on The Brahma Bull's comeback for WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, one-half of the New Catch Republic stated that he was glad to be a part of the WWE following a lot of buzz about The Rock's involvement in it. Pete Dunne said:

"It's great yeah, I mean, you could see the business that it's doing. It's doing great. It's sold out everywhere we go and people are so excited. All we gotta do is look up Twitter or X, whatever they call it now, and you can see the buzz about it. But I mean, as far as I am concerned there is a talent involved in it, the tag stuff and what not on the show. It adds a fold and it's exciting for us to be a part of all that."

On RAW after WrestleMania, The Final Boss said that he is going on a hiatus and asserted that upon his return, he will go after Cody Rhodes, for the Undisputed WWE Championship.