WWE Superstar shares his honest reaction to The Rock's return (Exclusive)

The Rock's return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40 created ripples in the pro wrestling industry. One-half of the New Catch Republic, Pete Dunne, recently discussed The Great One's return, sharing his own thoughts on the matter.

The Rock's presence in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns certainly raised the bar, making the storyline even more compelling. In his match at WrestleMania 40 on Night One, he took down Cody and Seth Rollins while teaming up with Reigns. However, Cody still won against Roman Reigns the following night.

The Rock's arrival helped WWE tremendously, according to Pete Dunne. Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 30-year-old stated:

"It's great yeah, I mean, you could see the business that it's doing. It's doing great. It's sold out everywhere we go and people are so excited. All we gotta do is look up Twitter or X, whatever they call it now, and you can see the buzz about it. But I mean, as far as I am concerned there is a talent involved in it, the tag stuff and what not on the show. It adds a fold and it's exciting for us to be a part of all that," said Dunne. [2:24 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The Rock is currently not active in WWE after WrestleMania 40

While The Rock appeared regularly in the weeks leading up to 'Mania 40, he has decided to take a break for the time being.

On the episode of RAW following The Showcase of the Immortals, The Great One made it clear that although he was leaving for now, he would be back to exact revenge on Cody Rhodes in the future.

Afterwards, he also posted a message on Instagram, implying that he would be sticking with his "Final Boss" character.

You can check out the post here.

As of now, it remains to be seen when the WWE veteran will be back in action next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

EC3 explains why he kissed Sonny Kiss! Check out the video below: