WWE Hall of Famer cried when Vince McMahon split up a legendary tag-team

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg revealed that he cried when Vince McMahon told him that he would no longer be partnering with Billy Gunn.

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were a part of the New Age Outlaws tag team in WWE, which began in 1997. The tag team split in 2000 following which Road Dogg became a singles star, while Billy Gunn went on to form the short-lived Billy and Chuck tag team. The duo reformed once again when they joined TNA a few years later.

On his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said that he was skeptical about being successful as a singles star and cried when McMahon informed him about his decision to split New Age Outlaws.

"When they tried to split me and Billy [Gunn] up and this is a true story, I literally cried tears in Vince McMahon’s office and said, ‘I don’t think I can curry this on my own.’ I didn’t believe in myself and Vince talked me up and talked me out of there and I was like — walked out of there feeling great and went on to do the Intercontinental and the Hardcore Title, but I had already started really going down a dark path with my drug use and stuff by then," said Road Dogg. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Road Dogg was eventually released by WWE in 2001 and only returned to the company a decade later in 2011.

Road Dogg is interested in a reunion with his former WWE tag team partner

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Road Dogg expressed his interest in getting back in the ring with Billy Gunn in AEW.

Here's what the Hall of Famer stated:

"Are you talking about wrestling? Yeah, I'm up for it. They (AEW) better come correct," Road Dogg said.

Road Dogg hasn't performed in the ring since 2015, when he and Billy Gunn teamed up to face The Ascension at Royal Rumble. Gunn has been actively wrestling in AEW, and a reunion of the New Age Outlaws will be one that fans would love to watch.

