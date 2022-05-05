WWE legend says he noticed Randy Orton teaching RAW stars in the ring

WWE icon Randy Orton spoke to The Street Profits in the ring to teach them what to do on a recent episode of RAW, as per Road Dogg.

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been a part of WWE since 2016, debuting in NXT and then the main roster. They were in a feud with RK-Bro earlier this year and even had a match at WrestleMania.

While speaking about Orton's recent criticism of NXT Superstars, Road Dogg on his Oh…You Didn’t Know show, understood The Viper's disapproval and how the stars in NXT still have a lot to learn. The Hall of Famer also recalled watching Orton teach The Street Profits while they were in the ring with him:

“I saw Randy literally on the show talking to The Street Profits as the match was going on when he was in the ring with them. I thought, ‘Man, that is so awesome. Randy is teaching these kids as he’s having a match with them.’ It’s on-the-job training. That’s how you have to do it.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Road Dogg feels that Superstars need to bring entertainment value when they're moved to the main roster as opposed to their performances being purely about wrestling on NXT.

Randy Orton thinks some young WWE Superstars don't really want any advice from him

The Viper recently stated that the advice that he doles out to young WWE Superstars could be a waste of time as they don't care what he has to offer them:

“Not everybody that comes to you and asks, ‘Hey, will you watch my match tonight?’ They don’t all really give a f*** what my critique’s gonna be because they just know that it looks good to say, ‘Hey, Randy, will you watch my match tonight?’”

Orton isn't shy of helping out young Superstars, as he has done with Riddle, whose stock has risen significantly ever since he teamed up with The Viper.

Road Dogg recently agreed with The Viper's opinion that NXT stars still have room to grow when they debut on the main roster. His comments are available here.

