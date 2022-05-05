"They just don’t do it perfectly" - WWE legend agrees with Randy Orton's opinion on NXT stars

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes Randy Orton was right in his assessment that NXT Superstars don't know what they're doing in the ring.

Orton, one of the veterans on the current roster, has expressed his displeasure at how stars from the developmental territory work on a few occasions in the past.

While speaking on the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg stated that NXT stars don't know things perfectly as they are still learning the craft:

“I don’t disagree with him at all. For him to say they don’t know what they’re doing, I guess you can say that and he’s right to an extent, but they know what they’re doing. They just don’t do it perfectly yet and I don’t expect them to.”

The former DX member, though, empathized with certain NXT stars as they were brought to the main roster without performing in front of a live crowd:

“So I totally understand where Randy is coming from. I think Randy is correct, but sometimes guys go up there really early and never worked anywhere before. Some guys started during the pandemic and never worked in front of a live crowd.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Randy Orton thinks an important part of pro wrestling is not taught in WWE NXT

While speaking to Pat McAfee ahead of WrestleMania, Orton said that the art of protecting the opponent is not taught in NXT:

"That’s unfortunate, but the art to professional wrestling, like when Vince was on he talked about your number one priority above all being protecting your opponent, that’s not taught necessarily in NXT, and I know that because I’ve been in the ring with guys that came from NXT and they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing," said The Viper.

The Viper also previously criticized Tommaso Ciampa and other NXT stars for risking their body by performing high-risk moves, which, he feels, would eventually shorten their WWE careers.

