WWE legend Rob Van Dam pictured with movie icon 

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and his real-life partner Katie Forbes have been pictured with Tommy Chong at a recent event.

There isn't much that Van Dam hasn't done in the wrestling industry, holding world title gold in the likes of WWE, ECW, and TNA. He recently had a brief stint in major Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. Mr. Monday Night even appeared in a tag team match during their 2022 CyberFight Festival.

Outside the ring, Van Dam keeps himself busy on the FanFest/convention circuit. Though he is usually the one pictured with fans, the former WWE Champion was able to reverse the roles at the 420 Expo this weekend. The veteran and Katie Forbes were seen posing for a photo with the That '70s Show star Tommy Chong.

Forbes took to Twitter to share the image, which Rob Van Dam retweeted.

Forbes shared the picture with a caption that stated they were 'chillin' with the comedy movie legend. Van Dam last appeared on WWE TV at WrestleMania 37, where he received a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

What was the Twitter reaction to Rob Van Dam's photo?

Wrestling fans across the board have also taken to the social media platform to discuss the Van Dam-Tommy Chong picture.

Rob Van Dam last wrestled on September 10 at an independent event alongside Dante Martin. They defeated Ari Daivari and Sonny Kiss in a tag team match.

What did you think of Rob Van Dam's picture? Would you like to see him have one more WWE run? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

