WWE Legend rushed to hospital; needs emergency blood transfusion

A WWE legend was rushed to the hospital in need of an emergency blood transfusion. Now, there's been an update on the situation.

Former WWE and WCW star Brian Knobbs of the Nasty Boys has been dealing with several health issues lately. He was taken to the hospital yesterday following an emergency, as shared on his Facebook page. He had critically low blood levels and needed a transfusion.

"Urgent Update: Hey everyone, Brian was rushed to the hospital from the rehab center due to critically low blood levels. He had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion and is really struggling right now. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. If you’d like to help support Brian’s recovery, you can contribute here: https://gofund.me/5c29f0b8," the post read.

Now, an update has emerged on the star's condition. The WWE legend had to undergo a blood transfusion, and it was a terrifying moment. However, the doctors were relieved to report that his levels had stabilized and were comfortable enough to release him back to the rehabilitation center.

The post said they were grateful for that and were now motivated to bring him out of the facility. However, it said the facility was in poor condition and did not help with true healing. Therefore, they sent out an urgent appeal for help, announcing a streaming benefit for Knobbs that would include stories about the star's career. They also asked for help for Knobbs' GoFundMe.

"It was an incredibly scary moment, but we’re relieved to report that early this morning, his blood levels stabilized, and the doctors felt comfortable enough to release him back to the rehab center. We are beyond grateful for that. That being said, we are more motivated than ever to get Brian out of that rehab facility. While we appreciate that he has a place to recover, the facility is in poor condition—decrepit and severely understaffed. It’s simply not an environment that fosters true healing, but unfortunately, it’s all his insurance will cover at this point, and his coverage is running low."

The WWE legend is still undergoing treatment for his condition.

