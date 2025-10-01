WWE legend's account was hacked!

By Aakaansh Sukale
Published Oct 01, 2025 13:22 GMT
WWE legend alerts the audience! [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE legend alerts the audience! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE is weeks away from Crown Jewel in Perth, and several superstars have returned to the promotion. Meanwhile, tag team legend Matt Hardy revealed that his Instagram account was hacked a while back.

Matt Hardy's contributions to the tag team division in the industry are immeasurable, as Hardy, alongside his brother, has captured gold across the globe. After a career spanning over decades, the two are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Recently, fans noticed suspicious activity on Matt Hardy's Instagram, where he was seen promoting crypto transactions. Many realized it's not the 51-year-old star and tried to take some action in order to create awareness. The issue reached Hardy, and he addressed it on X/Twitter.

Today, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion stated on X/Twitter and confirmed that his Instagram account was hacked. While he didn't provide any more information on the matter, it's safe to assume Hardy and his team are working to resolve it.

Jeff and Matt Hardy are returning to WWE

In 2019, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy had their final run in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's regime as a tag team. The duo dethroned The Usos following WrestleMania 35 and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but were forced to vacate it.

The duo teamed up on AEW but didn't have the same amount of success. The brothers reunited in TNA Wrestling and captured the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice following their return to the Nashville-based promotion in 2024.

It was recently announced that The Hardy Boyz will defend their titles against NXT's DarkState in a Winner Takes All match at WWE NXT Showdown, which was initially called Invasion. The brothers have teased a return and want to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship before retirement. It'll be interesting to see if the legendary tag team can add more accolades to their name in the coming week.

