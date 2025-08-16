WWE legend's daughter reveals heartbreaking battle with serious neck condition

During a recent interview, the daughter of WWE legend Mick Foley shared how a horrifying injury from a roller coaster ride led to the diagnosis of a rare neck condition.

Noelle Foley was a guest of former WWE star Saraya's (fka Paige) Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast. During the conversation, Noelle opened up about the neck injury she sustained during a ride at the Dollywood theme park.

Noelle Foley told Saraya that as the ride went up and down, she hit her head hard during the heavy forward and backward motion, and something happened with her neck. She said that the sides of her neck “stretched out” and later realized she had a concussion.

“It took me about two months to realize that I had a concussion. So I was just like, ‘This headache is not going away, and I’m so sensitive to lights and sounds and I feel all weird.' And I was asking my dad, who you would think like he would know a lot about concussions, but he was like, ‘Oh sorry, I don’t really know.’ I feel like his concussions, boom, they happen, and he’s OK. But he never really had a concussion that lasted longer than maybe a couple months. So he's like, "Why don't you talk to this person or go to this doctor?" So I did. I’ve been to around like 50 doctors, between doctors and physical therapists. It’s just been a mystery," she said. [From 5:31-6:16]

Noelle then stated that further diagnosis and a digital motion X-ray revealed that she had a rare neck condition known as craniocervical instability.

"I found out that I have a rare neck condition called craniocervical instability, and they found that out from a digital motion X-ray...So, they found out that I tore about 10 ligaments in my neck, and because of those torn ligaments, it causes my neck to be unstable, like my head isn’t securely on my neck, then all your other muscles are overcompensating. So, those muscles are probably causing the headaches,” she added. [6:27-7:03]

You can check the video below:

Noelle Foley had a WWE NXT tryout

During the conversation, Noelle Foley revealed that she was part of the NXT tryouts that included current WWE star Bianca Belair.

However, she mentioned that right from the start, she kept getting hurt. She also recalled that days before a WWE tryout, she hurt herself while filming the Holy Foley! reality show, injuring her ribs.

She attended the tryout and described it as the most intense thing she had ever done. Ultimately, her pro wrestling career was halted due to recurring injuries.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Rulebreakers with Saraya and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

