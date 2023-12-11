WWE legend's family member would undoubtedly "stand out" if they join, says EC3 (Exclusive)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently spoke very highly of a potential new WWE signing in the future, who happens to be Brock Lesnar's daughter.

It should be noted that Brock's daughter, Mya, is yet to show any interest in following in her father's footsteps in WWE. However, her imposing physique, surprising athleticism and her heritage make it very possible that she could be joining the squared circle some day. The 21 year old recently made headlines after she broke a school record in shot put, covering a distance on 18.50 meters.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how Mya could fit in on the women's roster in WWE. He also stated how she would probably surpass everyone else.

"Knowing her athletic background and her DNA, I bet if she does choose to wrestle, there is gonna some like, movements in her, that just make her stand out compared to just about everybody else. Same way Brock is like 6'3" 280 lbs, and he moves better than any lightweight does." [4:42 onwards]

EC3 also stated how the WWE legend's daughter can be booked to never lose

Despite there being no concrete indication of Mya joining the pro-wrestling business, many have already statred fantasy booking her in the ring. EC3, for instance, thinks she should never lose.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"I'd train her from the ground up, and just she will never lose. Just never lose, like even if its her last match. Who could beat her?" [3:36 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mya Lesnar and whether pro-wrestling will be a part of her life.

