Veteran explains how he would book Brock Lesnar's daughter for pro wrestling (Exclusive)

While there is no official word of Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, joining the pro wrestling world, a veteran has explained why he would book her to never lose.

Mya Lesnar has been making headlines lately for accomplishing a surprising feat in the field of Shotput. She recently broke a school record in the sport, covering an astounding distance of 18.50 meters. Coupled with an imposing physique, it is quite clear why many fans are calling for her entry into the world of pro wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 shared his thoughts on how he would book Brock Lesnar's daughter.

"I'd train her from the ground up, and just she will never lose. Just never lose, like even if its her last match. Who could beat her?" [3:36 onwards]

You can check out the full episode here:

Another veteran has commented on the future of Brock Lesnar in WWE

While it remains to be seen whether Mya Lesnar will join the world of pro wrestling, Brock has also been absent from the active scene. Bully Ray, however, thinks that a match between The Beast Incarnate and Gunther at WrestleMania is a distinct possibility.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray stated:

"I think we're getting GUNTHER and Brock at WrestleMania. Because when Brock looks at GUNTHER, he's gonna be able to talk about 'Taker's streak, and ending a streak. Brock is going to be able to remind GUNTHER that, 'I'm the one who put the one in 21 and one, so at WrestleMania, I'm defeating you,'" he said.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has been building himself up to be a major name in WWE, holding on to the Intercontinental title despite multiple defenses. Whether this will lead to him facing off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania or not is something fans will have to wait to see.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.