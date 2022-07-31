WWE legend's six-word reaction to Brock Lesnar lifting the ring at SummerSlam

WWE legend Shane "The Hurricane" Helms has shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar lifting the ring at SummerSlam.

While The Beast Incarnate was on the losing end of his match, he wreaked havoc for the entire duration of the bout. He also tossed Reigns onto the tractor's front loader and dumped him back into the ring.

However, Lesnar saved the biggest tractor shenanigan for last as he used it to lift an entire corner of the ring. The spot caused the battered world champion to tumble out of the squared circle and hit the concrete floor.

Reacting to the aforementioned spot in a post on Twitter, The Hurricane said:

"Cowboy Brock is a damn menace."

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns put on an incredible match at SummerSlam in their epic saga's last bout. The duo collided for the first time in 2015 when Reigns challenged The Beast Incarnate for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning the Royal Rumble.

Their showdown at SummerSlam 2022 was one of the finest matches between the rivals. A cowboy hat-wearing Lesnar drove a tractor to the ring for one of the most epic entrances in pro wrestling history.

However, Lesnar's tractor antics weren't enough to secure him a victory as The Usos came out to assist their Tribal Chief. The Samoans again joined forces to keep the veteran down, burying him under the debris, leading to Reigns retaining the title.

After the match, Lesnar made his way to the lifted side of the ring to retrieve his cowboy hat. He also acknowledged the crowd before leaving the arena.

It's hard to predict what's next for The Beast Incarnate in WWE. There have been some doubts about his future with the promotion since Vince McMahon's retirement. The former UFC star reportedly walked out of SmackDown after hearing the news of the former chairman stepping down.

Brock Lesnar has largely feuded with Roman Reigns since his return to the Stamford-based promotion last year. However, the high-profile rivalry has come to an end with their match at SummerSlam.

