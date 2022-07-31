WATCH: What happened with Brock Lesnar after WWE SummerSlam 2022 went off the air?

Recent footage of Brock Lesnar making his way into the ring after SummerSlam went off air has now come to the fore.

The main event of SummerSlam 2022 saw Roman Reigns emerge victorious in a brutal Last man Standing match against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar made his entrance for the match on a tractor. At one point, he used the vehicle and lopsided the ring.

During the closing moments, Reigns and The Usos buried Lesnar under a pile of tables, chairs, and steel stairs to prevent him from making it to his feet. The show ended with Roman Reigns holding his titles high and the medical team checking on Lesnar at ringside.

In a video recorded after SummerSlam went off the air, Brock Lesnar can be seen making his way into the distorted ring. He climbed to the lifted side of the ring to retrieve his cowboy hat. He then acknowledged the crowd and bowed before leaving as fans cheered for him.

You can watch a few videos below:

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have potentially ended their rivalry

While there is seemingly no doubt that fans in attendance loved the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the Last Man Standing match also may have spelled the end of their rivalry.

The match was riddled with one great spot after another. Lesnar lifting the ring with his tractor is perhaps one of the most noteworthy events in the match, alongside Paul Heyman taking a F5 on the announcers' desk.

However, leading up to the clash, WWE had announced that this would be the last bout between the two men. The rivalry between The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief started at WrestleMania 31. But the show was stolen by Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Title.

After several enthralling matches at WrestleMania 34 and Crown Jewel 2021, among others, the two men squared off at Mania 38 earlier this year. Roman Reigns walked away with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

It remains to be seen whether the final chapter of the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns rivalry has been written. It will also be interesting to see when Lesnar returns to the ring. Owing to his incredible performance, fans will surely hope The Beast Incarnate will be back soon.

