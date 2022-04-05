Ranking every Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match from worst to best

Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar has been one of the most storied wrestling rivalries of the past decade. They first crossed paths in 2015 and wrote the latest chapter of the story at WrestleMania 38.

Having first met at WrestleMania 31 in a match that did not determine a clear winner, Reigns and Lesnar continued to clash in the following years. They have battled multiple times for world titles and have main-evented WrestleMania three times.

The two superstars have contested six singles matches. Some of them have clicked, while others have fallen flat. Excluding multi-man matches and Royal Rumble meetings, here is our ranking of every Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.

#6. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns (Steel Cage match, Greatest Royal Rumble 2018)

This match was the worst one the pair contested

In a WrestleMania rematch that took place in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar did battle in a steel cage for the WWE Universal Championship. Having lost in the main event of WrestleMania 34, the former was granted another shot at the title at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Reigns and Lesnar traded heavy blows from start to finish, with the final one ending the match in controversial fashion. The Big Dog speared his opponent through the cage, sending both men crashing to the floor.

The two superstars were supposed to hit the floor at the same time, but the referee declared victory for The Beast. The botched finish means this match ranks at the bottom of this list.

#5. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 34)

Fans didn't take too kindly to this main event match

Three years after main-eventing WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar took the spot again at the Show of Shows. Their match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34, however, did not come close to the heights of 2015.

This iteration of Reigns vs. Lesnar was a pedestrian affair that wasn't helped by the crowd booing and jeering at every turn. The match itself saw The Guy kick out of five F5s, an unprecedented feat that was not well-received.

Even a last-minute swerve to have The Beast retain the title wasn't enough to redeem the match. It was a contest the duo and fans would like to forget.

#4. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (SummerSlam 2018)

WWE decided to utilize the quick sprint format for this one, and the result was a short and hard-hitting match. The ending saw Roman Reigns capture the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, bringing an end to three years of buildup.

The pace of the match was blistering from start to finish. Big moves and kickouts came fast and furious, all while Mr. Money in the Bank, Braun Strowman, watched at ringside.

Lesnar getting distracted by his rival's presence ultimately cost him the title. After knocking Strowman down momentarily, he walked right into a huge Spear from Reigns. Three seconds later, the latter had finally become Universal Champion.

#3. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) (Title unification match at WrestleMania 38)

The Winner-takes-All match was solid, but not spectacular

WWE dubbed this clash “The Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All-Time”, and it actually felt like it. The hype behind the Winner-takes-All match was enormous, and for the most part, the two contestants lived up to it.

With Reigns now playing heel to Lesnar's fan-favorite character, the crowd was electric for both men to wage war. The match was solid throughout and better than their previous encounters until a rushed finish sucked the air out of it.

Having trapped The Tribal Chief in the Kimura Lock, it looked like The Conqueror had the match won. However, Paul Heyman assisted his master in getting to the bottom rope. Lesnar scooped Reigns up for an F5, but a reversal into a Spear ended his hopes and won both titles for the latter.

#2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Crown Jewel 2021)

Reigns winning cheaply kept the feud heated and interesting

Crown Jewel 2021 marked the first time Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar as a heel. The reverse dynamic made for a compelling feud and a match that was surprisingly difficult to predict.

Reigns faced his biggest challenge in the form of a rejuvenated Lesnar in the sands of Saudi Arabia. The contest was a refreshing affair that focused on The Head of the Table struggling to beat The Beast Incarnate. No matter what he tried, the latter had an answer for everything he threw at him.

The challenger's former advocate ultimately turned out to be the X-factor. After Heyman passed the Universal Championship into the ring, the two competitors played tug-of-war over the title. That was until The Usos superkicked Lesnar, allowing Reigns to nail his opponent with the title and take the win.

#1. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (vs. Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 31)

The first match Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns contested was a creative masterclass that clicked from start to finish. It had everything you could ask for from a match, including a finish that ranks among the greatest ever endings to a WWE match.

Lesnar and Reigns engaged in a brutal war of attrition that saw suplexes, F5s, blood, Superman Punches and Spears in the right amounts. Suplex City dominated the first third, with the challenger's fighting comeback taking precedence in the second.

As the two gladiators lay exhausted, Seth Rollins appeared and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to a thunderous ovation. After a brief tussle between all three competitors, an alert Architect pinned Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in shocking and amazing fashion.

Fans talk about the main event to this day, hailing it as an all-timer. It was easily the best match Lesnar and Reigns contested among themselves.

