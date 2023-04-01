WWE Legend's wife says star is "struggling" for 12 weeks in hospital in devastating update; lost 65 pounds and 100% deaf in battle for his life

Another WWE legend is struggling in the hospital in what will be his 12th week at the facility. Superstar Billy Graham's wife has provided an update on his health.

The legend was admitted to the hospital almost three months ago, and he has since been struggling in a fight for his life.

At that time, it was reported that he had a severe infection in his ears and skull that could take six months of intravenous treatment. He also dealt with congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss due to the infection, among several other issues.

Now, a further update has confirmed that he is 100% deaf and really confused. He apparently refused meds at the hospital. The update also stated that the WWE legend had lost 65 pounds, even more than in his previous update.

"Things are horribly difficult. Wayne is struggling and still not home... He's still 100% deaf and has now lost 65 pounds....It's breaking my heart not being able to see him. This Friday will be 12 weeks since he's been home,"said Graham's wife.

On top of all this, she had to deal with a COVID infection herself. At the same time, she is facing issues in paying the medical bills for the legend.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the bills.

Sportskeeda wishes WWE legend Superstar Billy Graham a swift recovery and strength in these challenging times.

