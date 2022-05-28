"It doesn't have to be" – WWE Legend on Sami Zayn possibly undergoing a major gimmick change (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were involved in one of the best segments on this week's SmackDown. The real-life friends almost had a happy reunion before their differences came to the fore.

However, Zayn's night ended well as The Usos agreed to add him as an Honorary Member of The Bloodline. Based on the crowd reactions Zayn has been receiving, Dutch Mantell, Rick Ucchino, and SP3 spoke about the star possibly turning face.

During the latest post-show review for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mantell said there was no need to alter the SmackDown talent's creative direction as he's excelling in his current gimmick.

Here's what the legendary manager revealed on Smack Talk:

"It doesn't have to be. Okay, it should be, but it doesn't have to be," said Dutch Mantell. "They can go that way and tear it all down and leave him like he is. But, that was actually a good exchange between them tonight. Interesting." (from 35:20 to 37:29)

Zayn drew additional praise from Mantell, who felt that the 37-year-old superstar had been carrying shows with his performances.

Is Sami Zayn in line for a babyface push?

The storyline unfolding on the blue brand has been about Zayn's obsession with Roman Reigns' group. Unfortunately for the former Intercontinental Champion, The Tribal Chief has no full-time role in The Bloodline and has deserted Sami in recent weeks.

The ongoing angle could lead to the Canadian star moving on from his obnoxious heel persona to begin a run as a babyface.

Rick Ucchino explained an idea where Zayn secretly overhears Reigns and The Usos talking ill about him backstage. The moment could set the wheels in motion for his long-awaited face turn.

The former NXT star has consistently received loud reactions from the WWE Universe, and the company could capitalize on it by presenting him as a good guy on TV. Zayn recently even signed a new contract with WWE, and he could be rewarded with good booking decisions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh