WWE legend Santino Marella seen wearing an Inter Milan shirt; links up with midfielder Davide Frattesi

WWE legend Santino Marella (AKA Anthony Carelli) recently linked up with Inter Milan midfielder and Italy international Davide Frattesi. The former Intercontinental Champion was also seen sporting an Inter Milan jersey.

Frattesi began his professional career in 2017 at Italian soccer club Sassuolo. Fast forward to July 2023, he joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan before the move was made permanent in 2024. He was part of Inter's Serie A winning campaign in 2023-24.

On Instagram, Marella shared a video of him teaching The Cobra to Frattesi. He also sent him a message, claiming he was honored to find out that the 25-year-old was his fan.

"It’s crazy when I think back sometimes at how many people watched me growing up. Specially in Italy as I was the only #Italian representation for quite some time. Today, I was honoured to find out that one of the greatest football players in the world today was a fan. @davidefrattesi_22 of Inter Milan @inter was such a classy guy. It was great to meet him, and I wish nothing but the best for him in his career. He is in his prime and also plays on the national team for Italy. Thank you Inter for the incredible hospitality, my beautiful new jersey, and for being my favourite team from now on! #Soccer #Calcio #Football @tnawrestling #cobra," wrote Marella.

Check out Marella's Instagram post:

Santino Marella pitched the idea of entering the Royal Rumble with his daughter Arianna Grace

Santino Marella's daughter Arianna Grace is currently signed to WWE and is working on NXT. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he pitched a unique idea to WWE of entering the Royal Rumble Match with his daughter

Speaking on the No Name Wrestling podcast, the veteran said:

"So I was pitching... I don't think it's ever been done; father-daughter in the same Rumble. So, it [would] be really big for her to return to the programming and, you know, I'm down to show and just, yeah, just get that experience."

Santino Marella is working as an on-screen authority figure in TNA. He recently appeared on TV alongside Grace.

