WWE legend says 35-year-old star could be the "right guy" to feud with Matt Riddle (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently stated that WWE hadn't found the "right guy" to feud with Matt Riddle yet and believed Elias could be a perfect choice.

The Original Bro returned at the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW after being away due to failing the company's wellness policy in December last year. Since then, Riddle has sided with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to feud with The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long mentioned how WWE had struggled so far to pick the right opponent for Matt Riddle.

Furthermore, Long added that he sees Elias as an interesting rival for the former United States Champion.

"With Matt (Riddle), I think you gotta find the right guy for Matt to work with. They just haven't found a perfect guy for him. To me, Elias kind of does it. Him and Matt, I don't know, but I just see that," said Teddy Long. (17:12 - 17:34)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on how he would book Elias and Matt Riddle's WWE feud

Teddy Long also pitched a hilarious angle between Elias and Riddle. The WWE legend explained that the 35-year-old should knock on The Original Bro's hotel room and begin playing his guitar after Riddle opens the door.

Long added that while Elias would try to get into the room, Matt Riddle would resist it from happening.

"I'd have Elias just start messing with him (Matt Riddle). Maybe go to his hotel room and just knock on the door, and when he opens it, Elias starts playing the guitar and starts serenading him. He's trying to get into the room, but Matt won't let him in," added Teddy Long. (18:18 - 18:30)

Since Elias is a free agent, it's safe to say that a feud between him and Matt Riddle, who's drafted to RAW, could certainly become a reality down the line.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

