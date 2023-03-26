WWE legend says Bo Dallas was "a better worker" than Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Ricky Steamboat recently stated that although Bo Dallas might be a better in-ring worker than his brother Bray Wyatt, the latter has a superior character.

Wyatt signed with WWE in 2009 and worked in NXT for the first few years of his tenure. His younger brother, Bo Dallas, joined the company a year earlier in 2008. While both performers were promising, Bray Wyatt went on to become a bigger star, thanks to his character work. On the other hand, despite having a great run in NXT, Dallas' main roster career didn't live up to expectations.

While Bo Dallas was released from the global juggernaut in April 2021, Wyatt is still a prominent member of the roster. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat, who was a trainer in NXT back in the day, recalled how Wyatt always had a "ton" of ideas about his character.

Steamboat explained that while Bo Dallas might have been a better in-ring worker, Bray Wyatt took the cake when it came to character work.

"He [Bray Wyatt] was always with tons of ideas. Ideas just came boom, boom, boom. He was always thinking. His younger brother, Bo Dallas, was, I think, probably a better worker. But Bray had beat him ten times with his character work," said Ricky Steamboat. (3:24 - 3:55)

There's uncertainty over Bray Wyatt's match at WrestleMania 39

A few weeks ago, The Eater of Worlds kickstarted a feud with Bobby Lashley. It seemed like the two could settle their differences inside the ring at WrestleMania 39. However, Wyatt was soon ruled out of action due to an "undisclosed illness," which threatened to put the prospective 'Mania match in danger.

A recent report suggested that the bout's status was still "up in the air," with hardly anyone in the company knowing what lay ahead. With WrestleMania less than a week away, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

