WWE legend says Cody Rhodes' mom has a "short fuse," loves proposed Steve Austin moment involving her

Not many would have expected it, but Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio, has also somehow found herself amid an incredibly hot WWE storyline. Eric Bischoff, who personally knows Cody's mom, revealed how she was and what her possible reaction could be at WrestleMania.

The most recent Monday Night RAW episode featured The Rock laying out Cody Rhodes with an unrelenting backstage attack, not before he busted him open. The Great One even carried a weight belt with "Mama Rhodes" written on it and rubbed her son's blood all over it in a visually chilling image.

While reviewing the segment on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that The Rock's mention of Cody Rhodes' mother was a good addition to the overall narrative. The WWE Hall of Famer said that while Michelle was one of the nicest people in the world, she did have a temper and could be really angry about what The Rock had done to Cody. Additionally, both Bischoff and Conrad expect her to be ringside at WrestleMania:

"It was a nice touch to bring Cody's mom into this. I'd like to see her face when this is going on [laughs]. You've spent time with Michelle, right? [asks Conrad]. One of the sweetest people on the face of the earth. But she can get hot! She does have a fuse. It's really, really short. So, I'll be anxious to see her. [possibly at WrestleMania 40]." [From 34:10 to 34:38]

Conrad pitched a fantasy scenario where Stone Cold Steve Austin could appear and confront The Rock and the Samoans, helping Cody Rhodes potentially win at WrestleMania.

The AdFreeShows host envisioned a scene where Austin is seen celebrating with Cody's mom by cracking open a few beers. While Conrad Thompson felt it was unlikely to happen, Eric Bischoff loved the idea and said there was enough history for it to all make sense.

"Why do you think that's not going to happen? See, you just fantasy-booked a really, really cool spot there; I mean if it were to happen! Of course, it's possible. A lot of history there. I mean, it kind of all just makes so much sense, like you laid it out there! It could be a really great moment to have at WrestleMania." [From 35:30 to 35:58]

Eric Bischoff anticipates something to happen involving Cody Rhodes' mother at WrestleMania

This week's RAW wasn't the first time The Rock referenced "Mama Rhodes," as he has warned her about the consequences of Cody Rhodes' decisions in recent weeks.

Eric Bischoff could see a pattern wherein Rock is ensuring Cody's mom is an active part of the story. Bischoff was pretty certain the WWE Universe could witness Mama Rhodes play a role at 'Mania.

An excited Bischoff added:

"Especially the focus! This isn't the first time Rock has brought up Cody's mama, Michelle, right? I see a recurring theme here. So, it leads me to believe that you might have something there! I'm excited! This conversation just makes me even more excited." [From 35:59 to636:22]

As noted by Bischoff and Thompson, Cody Rhodes' mom should most likely be at WrestleMania to support her son in his bid to finish the story. She could even get redemption over The Rock in a moment that could produce a massive pop. Whether it happens will be interesting to see.

