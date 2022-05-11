"Never thought about me or what he cost me" - WWE Legend gets brutally honest about Goldberg's recent matches

A handful of veteran superstars have made enviable amounts of money by wrestling sporadically for WWE in recent years. Goldberg is WWE's biggest success story in this regard; he has pocketed millions by working high-profile bouts at the company's Saudi Arabia events.

Bret Hart recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online and gave his honest take on Goldberg's recent work with WWE. Hart's career infamously ended after a botched mule kick from Goldberg, and The Hitman is still seemingly unwilling to forgive his former rival.

Hart said he would have loved to wrestle in his later years had he not been forced into retirement and even wished he had a proper farewell match. The legend also noted that he was angry about the way the former WCW star can still wrestle and make money.

"I think, for me, it's always been a bit of a sore spot; it always makes me kind of mad that some guy is flying all the way over to Saudi Arabia and making 3 million dollars in a match and the same guy is the guy that kicked me in the head and never thought about me or what he cost me and my family and what he did to me," revealed Bret Hart. [3:50 - 4:11]

Is Goldberg still contracted to WWE?

Goldberg last stepped foot inside the squared circle when he faced Roman Reigns in a losing effort at Elimination Chamber 2022. Reports state that the Universal Championship clash was the final match on Goldberg's deal. As things currently stand, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is allegedly no longer under a WWE contract.

The 55-year-old legend could still negotiate terms with Vince McMahon and return to compete for the company again, but for now, he's a free agent.

Time will tell what Goldberg's future holds in the world of sports entertainment and beyond.

