WWE legend says he is "grateful" to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

While Vince McMahon may be going through a controversial phase in his life, a former WWE name has expressed his gratitude towards him. The legend in question, Tito Santana, recently talked about his former boss.

Tito was one of the most entertaining names in WWE at one point, with a charismatic character who was just as good in the ring as he was out of it. While he never won a world championship, he did bag the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship twice in his run.

Speaking with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Santana was asked about his humble nature. The veteran stated that he was simply grateful to his former boss Vince McMahon for his career. He further said that he had been a good worker and an entertainer which was great for the business, and McMahon accordingly rewarded him with titles.

"Vince made all the decisions of where we went up in the ladder you know. I was just grateful for my career. I realized that it wasn't a shoot because if it was a shoot I wouldn't have been the champion for sure... I was athletic. I was good for our business. You know, I was a good entertainer, I was a good worker," said Santana. [0:43 onwards]

Another WWE veteran had also recently talked about Vince McMahon

Considering the decidedly messy allegations against Vince McMahon at this point, questions about how he treated his employees have been making the rounds.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, WWE veteran Vito LoGrasso shared his thoughts on McMahon and stated that the entire family had treated him well. He also hoped that all the legal issues surrounding his former boss were sorted quickly so everybody involved could go on with their lives.

"When it came to Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Mrs McMahon, Shane, they never did anything to me to disrespect me in the building. They never did anything personal to me. So as far as their interaction with me, it was always good. So I mean if Mr McMahon is in some hot water, I hope everything works out to where everything is dissolved, cleared, and everybody can go live their life good. You read bunch of stories, you hear a bunch of stuff, but sometimes you don't know what the truth is until the facts are the facts," said LoGrasso. [26:10 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

For now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE boss, Vince McMahon, and the lawsuit he is embroiled in.

