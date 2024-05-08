WWE Veteran on Vince McMahon controversy: "You don't know what the truth is until the facts are the facts" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has deemed it best to wait out the Vince McMahon conspiracy until all the facts are out.

Over the last few months, Vince McMahon has been in the spotlight regarding the allegations against him. While no official verdict has been reached yet, the community has seemingly turned against the former CEO and he is also no longer a part of WWE in any manner.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, former WCW Tag Team Champion Vito LoGrasso was asked about his thoughts on the matter. The former WWE star stated that the McMahon family never disrespected him. He also added that one never knows what the truth is until the facts are presented.

"When it came to Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Mrs McMahon, Shane, they never did anything to me to disrespect me in the building. They never did anything personal to me. So as far as their interaction with me, it was always good. So I mean if Mr McMahon is in some hot water, I hope everything works out to where everything is dissolved, cleared, and everybody can go live their life good. You read bunch of stories, you hear a bunch of stuff, but sometimes you don't know what the truth is until the facts are the facts." [26:10 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the lawsuit surrounding the former WWE CEO will pan out.

