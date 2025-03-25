WWE legend says "mind trick" with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41 is working

Cody Rhodes has John Cena to worry about at WrestleMania 41, but it started with The Rock.

Ad

In February, The Final Boss informed The American Nightmare that he would fly to Rogers Centre in Toronto to hear from the champion regarding his offer to Cody to become his corporate champion. However, Rhodes refused. John Cena, who just won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, viciously attacked the champion immediately afterward, seemingly at the orders of The Final Boss.

Tommy Dreamer noted on the Busted Open podcast that WWE still hasn't explained why John Cena sold out to The Rock. Dreamer also believes it doesn't matter as much because Cena is a fantastic heel. The veteran wondered if the company would move on without an explanation.

Ad

Trending

"Don't know if they are just going to Jedi mind trick us, which again, it works—all he needs to say is, 'You want an explanation about The Rock? Well, I'm not going to give you one.' That's it," Tommy Dreamer said. [From 4:26 to 4:38]

Ad

Many wonder whether The Final Boss would resurface before or at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. He was last seen at the Elimination Chamber, standing beside John Cena and Travis Scott, after the three battered Cody Rhodes.

The Rock says he and WWE CCO Triple H are long-gamers

Following John Cena's stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber, The Rock claimed it had been in the works for months prior.

Ad

During the post-show press conference, The Final Boss claimed that he and Triple H collaborated and arrived at some crucial creative decisions. He called them "long gamers" because, although it may not make sense initially, everything they do has meaning. The People's Champion pointed to his appearance at Bad Blood last October:

"It meant something. I am a long gamer and I like long gaming, and I like creating with Paul [Triple H]. I like creating with Paul and his team as well. We are long gamers. Bad Blood, it was a pay-per-view that The Rock attended and I just did a very small subtle thing. There was a lot of criticism like I didn't mean anything. No, it did. It's okay, it's okay if you are not thinking about it now but trust me when I tell you we are thinking about this stuff."

Ad

Ad

The 52-year-old wrestler-turned-actor's involvement in the WWE program has been few and far between, but every time he shows up, it is a positive for the product.

Please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE