Triple H made a ground-breaking announcement on RAW by announcing the re-introduction of a new lineage of the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans are thrilled that it's back, and so are many WWE stars. One such name is WWE legend JBL, who has teased coming out of retirement for the new title.

You might remember that JBL is a former world champion, but he was a WWE Champion and not a World Heavyweight Champion. This reign was crucial as it led to John Cena winning his first of 16 world titles and becoming the face of the promotion.

On Twitter, a fan asked JBL to come out of retirement for the new World Heavyweight Championship, and he said he is in.

JBL retired at WrestleMania 25 after losing to Rey Mysterio in less than half a minute. However, he had known for a year before that about the fact that he was done in the ring.

He said that he knew he was done when he had to tell John Cena not to hit the Attitude Adjustment on him due to his back issues.

It would be interesting to see the Hall of Famer back should there be a mini-tournament to crown the new World Champion of WWE.

Who do you think will win the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes