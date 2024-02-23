WWE legend says he received hate for Naomi remark

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently recalled how some fans reacted angrily online to a remark he once made about Naomi on commentary.

Naomi returned to WWE in January after an absence of almost two years. The former TNA Knockouts Champion previously wrestled for the company between 2009 and 2022, during which time Booker T commentated on many of her matches.

In an interview on Busted Open, Booker T said he received hate online several years ago after giving constructive criticism about Naomi during a match:

"I said, 'Man, Naomi's the best athlete in the locker room. I mean, she's got more athletic skills than everybody in the locker room.' I said, 'But there's a couple of things missing that she gotta work on.' And that was five years ago or something like that, and Black Twitter came after me so bad because I was trying to help her. And I go, 'Wow, they don't even get it.' I'm not gonna say what those things are. Maybe I want her to call and we can talk about it." [22:11 – 22:42]

Naomi will compete against Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth on Saturday. The winner will face Nia Jax or Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry speculates how Naomi would have reacted

Having spent 25 years in WWE before joining AEW, Mark Henry received his fair share of criticism from fans and fellow wrestlers.

The World's Strongest Man responded to Booker T's comment by saying Naomi would have understood what he meant, even if some fans did not:

"But you wouldn't have no problem with Naomi, Book, because she understands that in our industry it takes more than athleticism. She understands that it takes more than personality. Think about all the people that we've known in our lives that have so much personality. I mean, man, overflowing, and they still had success. If they would have been athletes, oh my God." [22:43 – 23:12]

In the same interview, Henry joked about the time Booker T "almost killed" him during a WWE match.

