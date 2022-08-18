WWE legend says he returned specifically to lose against The Usos (Exclusive)

The Usos’ first WWE Tag Team Championship victory took place eight years ago against one of the most popular duos of the Attitude Era.

On the March 3, 2014, episode of RAW, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Billy Gunn and Road Dogg to capture the tag titles. The Bloodline members arrived on the main roster in 2010 and had to wait four years to finally claim the gold.

Road Dogg, real name Brian James, spoke on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show about WWE’s decision to bring him back as an in-ring competitor. He also made it clear that he was happy to lose against one of the most exciting young tag teams in the company.

“I wouldn’t have to be booked that way [to win],” James said. “If they were bringing me back, I’d say, ‘Please let me do the honors for somebody that we’re trying to do something with.’ It’s funny you brought this up because in 2014 me and Billy had that little run. The idea the whole time was to get the titles and then drop them to The Usos.” [3:20-3:40]

What happened when Billy Gunn and Road Dogg lost to The Usos?

The New Age Outlaws returned to the ring in January 2014 as CM Punk’s ally in his battles against The Authority and The Shield. A storyline twist saw the veteran superstars turn heel en route to their tag title win over Cody Rhodes and Goldust at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

The legendary duo held the titles for 37 days before their loss against The Usos four weeks before WrestleMania 30. The finish to the match saw Jimmy Uso take out Road Dogg at ringside, allowing Jey Uso to pin Billy Gunn after a top-rope splash.

The Usos retained the titles in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 30. At the same event, The New Age Outlaws teamed up with Kane in a losing effort against The Shield.

