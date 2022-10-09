"Roman Reigns is an extremely great promo" - WWE Hall of Famer says that The Bloodline has three of the best promos in professional wrestling right now

Mark Henry has made a bold statement regarding The Bloodline. He believes that the faction currently has three of the best promos in professional wrestling.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, the former WWE star praised Roman Reigns for his great promo skills.

He further spoke about Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn, stating that Heyman is playing second fiddle to Reigns. The former World's Strongest Man lastly praised the Honorary Uce's skills on the mic as well:

"You talk about great promos. Roman Reigns is an extremely great promo and the guy that's playing second fiddle to him is the best manager in the history of managers. I mean, better than Bobby Heenan. The third option, oh wait a minute, Sami Zayn, three of the top promos in pro wrestling currently right now are in one da*n unit," said Mark Henry. [3:07-3:48]

The Bloodline has been dominating WWE for years

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in all of WWE. The group currently has numerous championships with Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They previously dethroned RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Titles and added another achievement to their list of accomplishments.

The Bloodline initially started as a four-man group involving Paul Heyman as the manager. Whereas, over the last few months, Sami Zayn has also associated himself with the faction. He was recently declared the Honorary Uce of the group by Reigns.

Meanwhile, at Clash at the Castle, Reigns was assisted by Bloodline's newest member Solo Sikoa, whose interference led to The Tribal Chief winning against Drew McIntyre. The Enforcer of the faction then captured the North American Title before vacating the title and focusing on his main roster journey.

As for Reigns, his next big title defense will be at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia.

