WWE legend says Triple H should have a "huge retirement match"

The first WWE RAW episode of 2021 will be a special "Legends Night" edition with a number of greats returning including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Booker T, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and more. One big match has already been announced for WWE RAW Legends Night. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Keith Lee. Lee earned the title shot by beating Sheamus in a No. 1 contender's match last night on WWE RAW.

Ric Flair reveals what he wants for Triple H's eventual WWE retirement match

16-time world champion Ric Flair recently spoke to WWE UK ahead of RAW Legends Night. During the interview, Ric Flair spoke about Triple H and the impact The Game has had on pro wrestling both as a performer and outside the ring. Flair also spoke about how close he is to Triple H and added that he wanted to see The Game have a "huge retirement match":

He’s accomplished all this through his efforts and he has ascended himself to a place of not just being a great worker, he’s helped to impact the company with the growth of NXT. Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis. Plus he’s one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at RAW and at TLC and had a nice talk with him. He basically lives the kind of schedule we did in the old days. He wouldn’t have it any other way. He won’t miss anything, and he’s always wanting to see the company grow. I’m actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it. H/T: Inside The Ropes

While speaking to WWE UK, Ric Flair also said that Triple H probably knows the pro wrestling business better than he does. Flair said that Triple H was not only a great performer but he was also a "student of the business".