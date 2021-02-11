WWE Legend says unpopular star was better than Stone Cold as King of the Ring winner

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has stated that King Corbin has been a better King of the Ring winner than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Booker T is a two-time Hall of Famer, multi-time world champion, and won the King of the Ring tournament in 2006.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked who has been the best "King" in WWE, apart from himself. He said that King Corbin has tried to recreate what he did when he became King and said that the SmackDown star is probably the best King of the Ring winner after him.

"You know, I'm just keeping it real, outside of myself - King Booker was the most majestic king that has worn the crown, whoever adorned the robe, the royal sceptre, as well as the insignia... there was only one king that I can really think about as far as, you know, stepping up and honestly is King Corbin. No, I'm serious. I appreciate all the Kings that have come along, but Corbin has really taken the role just like I did, he's believed in the role to create, you know, for me, my own world, the SmackDown world, the SmackDown kingdom. This is something that Corbin has trying to recreate, so I give Corbin... a lot of the guys that wore the robe - they just wore the robe, they just wore the crown. You know I've talked to Steve Austin about it and the best kings about it. You know, they got Steve Austin at No. 1 (best King of the Ring poll) and I go, 'how does this happen?' That's what the polls say. Fake polls. I would give King Corbin the rub."

Booker T stated that a lot of the King of the Ring winners didn't really dive deep into the character and instead just wore the robes and crowns that come with winning the tournament.

WWE King of the Ring tournament

King Corbin

The King of the Ring tournament has helped several wrestlers become megastars and get a big push from WWE after winning it.

The likes of Bret and Owen Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Edge, and Brock Lesnar won the tournament and went on to become very important figures in WWE. It gave Austin the biggest push, who became WWE's most important Superstar of all time.

After a four-year break, WWE brought back the tournament in 2019, which was won by King Corbin.

