WWE legend says Vince McMahon didn't give his son a chance

Mike Rotunda believes Vince McMahon should have given Bo Dallas more of a chance on WWE’s main roster.

Rotunda’s sons Taylor (Bo Dallas) and Windham (Bray Wyatt) worked for WWE for more than a decade before receiving their releases in 2021. While Wyatt achieved a lot of success on the main roster, Dallas regularly struggled for television time following his call-up from NXT.

Rotunda, known as I.R.S. during his days as an in-ring performer, spoke on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw about his sons’ contrasting WWE fortunes:

“They were both successful. Vince I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance, because Taylor’s a hell of a worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff, and Windham had a great gimmick. He got over because he could talk. It was a unique situation, so I’m proud of them both.”

Dallas recently said that he and Wyatt always wanted to work together in WWE. The 31-year-old also revealed that he hopes to cross paths with his brother in wrestling again one day.

How Vince McMahon booked Bo Dallas in WWE

Bo Dallas held the NXT Championship for 260 days between May 2013 and February 2014. He then won 17 matches in a row on WWE’s main roster before finally losing to R-Truth on RAW in July 2014.

Despite showing potential in NXT, Vince McMahon rarely booked Dallas in meaningful one-on-one rivalries during his time on the main roster. Between 2014 and 2019, the former B-Team member’s only pay-per-view singles matches came against Kofi Kingston (Payback 2014) and Neville (Elimination Chamber 2015).

The former NXT Champion's main-roster accomplishments include winning the RAW Tag Team Championship (w/ Curtis Axel) and the 24/7 Championship. His final WWE match ended in defeat in a six-man tag team encounter at a live event in November 2019.

