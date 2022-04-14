×
Create
Notifications

WWE legend says Vince McMahon didn't give his son a chance

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Apr 14, 2022 06:39 PM IST
News

Mike Rotunda believes Vince McMahon should have given Bo Dallas more of a chance on WWE’s main roster.

Rotunda’s sons Taylor (Bo Dallas) and Windham (Bray Wyatt) worked for WWE for more than a decade before receiving their releases in 2021. While Wyatt achieved a lot of success on the main roster, Dallas regularly struggled for television time following his call-up from NXT.

Rotunda, known as I.R.S. during his days as an in-ring performer, spoke on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw about his sons’ contrasting WWE fortunes:

“They were both successful. Vince I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance, because Taylor’s a hell of a worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff, and Windham had a great gimmick. He got over because he could talk. It was a unique situation, so I’m proud of them both.”
That moment you realize you just became a NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampion... #ExtremeRules@TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel https://t.co/Bf2F5X65y9

Dallas recently said that he and Wyatt always wanted to work together in WWE. The 31-year-old also revealed that he hopes to cross paths with his brother in wrestling again one day.

How Vince McMahon booked Bo Dallas in WWE

Read it and weep. #AndNew@TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel #ExtremeRules https://t.co/zfhMt0yRK5

Bo Dallas held the NXT Championship for 260 days between May 2013 and February 2014. He then won 17 matches in a row on WWE’s main roster before finally losing to R-Truth on RAW in July 2014.

Despite showing potential in NXT, Vince McMahon rarely booked Dallas in meaningful one-on-one rivalries during his time on the main roster. Between 2014 and 2019, the former B-Team member’s only pay-per-view singles matches came against Kofi Kingston (Payback 2014) and Neville (Elimination Chamber 2015).

The former NXT Champion's main-roster accomplishments include winning the RAW Tag Team Championship (w/ Curtis Axel) and the 24/7 Championship. His final WWE match ended in defeat in a six-man tag team encounter at a live event in November 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should WWE re-sign Bo Dallas?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी