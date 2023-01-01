WWE legend says Vince McMahon had high hopes for 6 ft 3 in star; "too much pressure" made him quit wrestling

Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently said that Vince McMahon had high hopes for former WWE star Lars Sullivan.

Lars will go down as one of the most controversial WWE Superstars of the modern era. He made his first televised debut on the April 12, 2017, episode of NXT. His short-lived main roster stint ended when the company released him in January 2021.

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg heaped massive praise on Lars Sullivan's incredible physique. He also said that the 34-year-old star was respectful of him when they met.

“I didn’t get to know Lars that well, to be quite honest with you. I thought Lars was going to be something special in this industry, a good guy when I met him, respectful. I don’t want to use the word in a derogatory way but freak of nature, like he’s, he has, I don’t know what it’s called, but gigantism or whatever. But so he was probably six, two or three, but 320 pounds of solid muscle like man, you know what I mean? Like it was incredible."

Road Dogg added that Vince McMahon thought Lars was destined for greatness in the distant future. As per Dogg, Vince McMahon's hopes put "too much pressure" on Sullivan and eventually made him quit pro wrestling.

"And so I just thought oh, this guy is going to be somebody, Vince thought the same thing. I think it put too much pressure on the kid and he kind of backed out of it all. You know what I mean? And so I don’t know but I thought, I thought he’s gonna be somebody. And the other kid is somebody who just beat Miz, and won about 12 grand the other night in a ladder match on Monday Night Raw,” he said. [H/T RSN]

Vince McMahon reportedly had major plans for Lars Sullivan

As per Fightful, Vince McMahon had big matches lined up for Lars Sullivan. Fightful was told that the former WWE Chairman wanted to pit Sullivan with the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

A one-on-one bout between Sullivan and The Beast Incarnate would certainly have been a sight to behold.

Sullivan's last match was a winning effort against Chad Gable on the October 23, 2020, edition of WWE SmackDown.

He quietly stepped away from pro wrestling following his release. Lars used to be quite active on his Instagram handle but hasn't posted anything over the past year or so.

