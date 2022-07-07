What happened to former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan?

Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan celebrated his 33rd birthday today, more than a year after he was granted his release from the company.

The man, once known as The Freak, was pushed on the SmackDown brand ahead of his release after he had already made a name for himself in NXT.

Sullivan was part of many memorable feuds whilst working on the black and gold brand, even pushing for the NXT Championship in a feud against Aleister Black.

His career appeared to go downhill when he was promoted to the main roster after the star reportedly suffered an anxiety attack ahead of his debut, which left him off-screen for five months.

After making his return, he was drafted to SmackDown but suffered a knee injury in a match against The Lucha House Party which then sidelined him until October 2020. WWE began Sullivan as a new character and he defeated Shorty G in what would be his final match before departing the company in January 2021.

Lars Sullivan has quietly stepped away from the wrestling business following his WWE release

Sullivan struggled with anxiety throughout his main roster career, which led to the star noting in an interview with Fightful back in February 2021 that he was "likely done" with wrestling.

The 33-year-old has since started a career as a fitness and strength coach as well as offering wrestling training to aspiring superstars. It is reported that he retired from wrestling in April 2021 but is now looking to pursue a career in Bar-Knuckle Boxing, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

'Dylan Miley, the former Lars Sullivan, is now doing boxing training with the idea of working for one of the Bare Knuckle promotions. He's 32, which is old to start boxing training. Also, you don't see a lot of 330 pound boxers or MMA fighters. The story is that he has no illusions about his age being a factor and just starting out, but is planning on competing in that sport," via Sportskeeda

The former superstar has also remained active on social media and appears to still use the name that was handed to him by WWE as part of his online persona.

