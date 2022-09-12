"Almost speechless" - WWE legend on Vince McMahon promising him daily limousine rides (Exclusive)

Ted DiBiase Sr. has explained how Vince McMahon treated him to a life of luxury following his return to WWE in 1987.

DiBiase was given the gimmick of The Million Dollar Man, a rich heel who frequently gloated about his wealth. McMahon, who modeled the villainous persona on himself, wanted his superstar to portray the character 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DiBiase recalled a time when the former WWE Chairman promised him daily limousine rides:

“I am almost speechless,” DiBiase said. “He says, ‘You’re gonna fly first class, you’re gonna have limousine service every day, from airport to hotel to Coliseum. Everywhere that people see you publicly, they’re gonna see the appearance of wealth, and as that character, I’m gonna try to make you wealthy.’ How do you say no, right?” [5:45-6:13]

Vince McMahon wanted WWE Superstars to live their gimmicks

In the 1980s, wrestlers did not appear out of character as much as they do today. Many top stars portrayed their on-screen personas away from the ring, including in media interviews.

Ted DiBiase lived an expensive lifestyle in front of the cameras. As a result, Vince McMahon insisted that his top villain experience the same luxuries in his personal life:

“I was like beside myself,” DiBiase added. “I signed with him and I still had an obligation for a little while to Japan. He said, ‘Finish your obligations, and then we’ll start you. The limousine’s waiting for you, we’ve got you at the Helmsley Palace in New York City, which is one of the finest hotels. We have a room for you and your wife there. The limousine is yours. Go anywhere you want and have a good time, and start being The Million Dollar Man.’” [6:16-6:55]

DiBiase’s WWE accomplishments include winning the North American Championship, the 1988 King of the Ring tournament, and the tag titles three times with I.R.S. The 2010 WWE Hall of Famer also headlined WrestleMania IV against Macho Man Randy Savage.

