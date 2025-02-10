WWE legend who scouted Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Omos, and more gives his verdict on 9-time champion's son: "Damn"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to give his verdict on legendary former Universal Champion Kevin Owens' son. The Hall of Famer is none other than Mark Henry.

Mark Henry is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. During his WWE career, the legend won multiple championships, earning him a Hall of Fame induction in 2018. Although Henry no longer performs in the ring, he is still a big part of the professional wrestling world. Several big WWE names, including Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Omos, have credited the 53-year-old with helping them kickstart their careers.

Wrestling World CC's official X/Twitter handle recently posted a photo of Kevin Owens' son, Owen, posing with Omos. This post caught Mark Henry's attention, and he sent a message, seemingly shocked to see how tall KO's son was.

"Damn Owen is tall!" he wrote.

Kevin Owens has also been a part of the pro wrestling world for decades and is still going strong. He has won the Universal Championship once, the NXT Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship thrice, and the Tag Team Championship once, making him a nine-time champion.

It will be interesting to see if KO's son, Owen, will pursue a career in professional wrestling and possibly join World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

WWE star Kevin Owens has set his eyes on his former friend Sami Zayn

At this year's Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens faced Cody Rhodes in a Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action. However, it was also one of the most brutal matches of the year, and one spot even brought Sami Zayn out to see if his friends were okay. The bout ultimately ended in The American Nightmare's favor after he hit his opponent through the ladder outside the ring and climbed up to claim the title.

However, on last week's edition of RAW, Sami Zayn lost to CM Punk in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Following this, KO showed up out of nowhere to hit a Package Piledriver on Zayn, leaving him out cold.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Kevin Owens' possible feud with Sami Zayn in the coming weeks.

