WWE legend sends a cheerful message after turbulent weekend

WWE veteran Shane Helms, popularly known as The Hurricane, has sent a message to the pro wrestling industry following a turbulent weekend.

The professional wrestling world was stunned after news broke that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, had tragically passed away at the age of 36. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the unfortunate development via his Twitter handle. Wyatt departed just one day after hardcore wrestling legend Terry Funk passed away at 79.

After an emotional week for professional wrestling, multiple promotions had the difficult task of continuing to entertain fans worldwide. While WWE delivered a brilliant tribute episode on the latest episode of SmackDown, AEW put together a record-breaking pay-per-view in the form of All In at Wembley Stadium.

Wrestling veteran Shane Helms acknowledged the efforts of different pro wrestling companies by sharing an uplifting message.

"Quite a few friends of mine, across multiple companies, accomplished some really cool things today. I might not say it enough, but I’m very proud and happy for you all. Pro wrestling kicks a**!" Helms shared.

Check the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Helms currently works as a backstage producer in WWE and has received widespread praise for his work behind the scenes.

WWE veteran Shane Helms discussed producing the Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania 38 match

Shane Helms recently opened up about producing the highly entertaining bout between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38.

The match, which seemed on paper to be a typical celebrity showdown, turned out to be one of the most entertaining matches at last year's Show of Shows. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Helms mentioned ignoring all the negativity around the contest before the event.

“Yeah, and I knew going in there’s gonna be some people they’re gonna hate this. And so I just completely ignored those people from day one. I was like, there’s a certain portion of the audience that is not gonna like this no matter what. I’m aiming for, you know, the audience that I thought would like it. I know being in Gorilla [position] for that, your own headset. Just the laughter in Gorilla is popping as loud as anything I’ve ever heard. It’s the most pops I’ve ever seen in Gorilla.” [PROWRESTLINGDOTNET]

Helms has also been working with Logan Paul, enabling him to deliver several memorable performances inside the squared circle over the past year.

Did you enjoy the pro wrestling shows held over the past weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE