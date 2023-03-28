WWE legend sends cryptic message to Bray Wyatt before WrestleMania

A WWE legend recently sent a cryptic message to Bray Wyatt ahead of WWE WrestleMania.

The Eater of Worlds was supposed to face Bobby Lashley but plans may have fallen through due to a health issue. However, according to a recent report, Bray could make his presence felt during tonight's episode of the red brand.

WWE veteran The Boogeyman recently took to Twitter to send a cryptic message to Wyatt. He sent out an image of a Road to WrestleMania t-shirt from 2015 that featured both the legend and Bray Wyatt on it.

The Boogeyman and Wyatt had a confrontation during the 2015 Royal Rumble match. The 58-year-old certainly wouldn't be bothered by Bray's antics and would present a very interesting opponent for Wyatt if the two were ever to meet inside the squared circle.

Former WWE manager praises Brock Lesnar for turning down a match with Bray Wyatt

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently praised Brock Lesnar for electing not to work with Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania.

Bray Wyatt's first feud since his return culminated in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble in January. He defeated LA Knight in the bout and noted that he felt "incredibly satisfied" after the premium live event.

However, LA Knight has become more popular nowadays, and many fans have seemingly grown tired of Bray's character on television.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the legendary manager discussed Brock Lesnar's decision not to work with Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"Brock [Lesnar] don't want to mess with it. What if he beats him? I mean what if Brock beats Bray Wyatt? Am I gonna be mad? No. Is it gonna help Brock? No. And you know Bray' not beating him because that's not happening period. Because they know Brock, you know, when Brock brings a problem, it's not like, 'ah well, he'll come around and do it.' No, Brock won't come around," said Mantell.

The Eater of Worlds can always captivate wrestling fans for a bit, it is just holding onto their attention that has become an issue. On top of that, Seth Rollins recently admitted that he found it difficult to work with Bray's The Fiend character.

It will be fascinating to see if Wyatt can salvage his return to the company, and become a main event talent again.

