Bray Wyatt to show up on WWE RAW tonight? Piecing the puzzle together amid WrestleMania status concerns

Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 status has been unclear since his absence from WWE programming last month. However, the March 27, 2023, episode of RAW might shed light on the potential status of The Eater of Worlds.

The SmackDown star crossed paths with Bobby Lashley after the latter's Elimination Chamber match against Brock Lesnar. Lashley and Wyatt's feud was building up to be another showcase for WrestleMania 39 until it was reported that Bray Wyatt suffered a "physical issue." Since then, neither star has been seen on television. Interestingly, that may change for tonight.

According to a report from Xero News about the upcoming Monday show, QR Codes are set to appear as a way to tease the return of the former Universal Champion. Later on, WRKD Wrestling also reported that codes and glitches will be present this week. With this in mind, it's possible that Bray Wyatt might not return for tonight's WWE RAW episode just yet, but his presence will be felt.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Keep an eye out for some glitches and QR codes this week. Keep an eye out for some glitches and QR codes this week.

In the same report from Xero News, it was also hinted that Hurt Business might reunite for tonight's episode with Omos now in the mix. It remains to be seen if Lashley will join the stable as well.

While Bray's status at WrestleMania 39 is still unclear, The All Mighty is still eager to show up at the April premium live event. In his social media posts, he continuously expressed that he is ready for anybody to challenge him.

The latest status of Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

The card for this year's Show of Shows is continuously building up with more matches being included. However, it looks like The Eater of Worlds' status is yet to be determined.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, Lashley vs Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 is still "up in the air," and not a lot of people have a definite answer if it will eventually take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Ringside News reached out to confirm Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania status. We were told that this is totally up in the air at this point. Nobody has been told that Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania match is off or not. A tenured member of the WWE creative team told us that, 'No one here knows — top level information, and it’s not flowing down.' At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what WWE will do."

WWE @WWE The All Mighty @fightbobby comes to #SmackDown to call out Bray Wyatt and ends up brawling with Uncle Howdy. The All Mighty @fightbobby comes to #SmackDown to call out Bray Wyatt and ends up brawling with Uncle Howdy. https://t.co/dUog65u7Uc

It remains to be seen when fans will see the SmackDown star again. For now, it looks like fans will just have to tune in on upcoming shows and for WrestleMania 39.

