WWE legend sends emotional message after recent milestone

A WWE legend recently accomplished a major milestone. He sent an emotional message after this achievement.
The Boogeyman was a mainstay on WWE television in the mid-2000s. He was able to get over with the fans due to his scary persona. One of the most disgusting parts of his gimmick was when he used to eat worms. He would even let some of the worms fall onto his opponents after he had beaten them.
After his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, he returned a few years later and has made sporadic appearances on a few occasions. He is currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment under a legends contract.
Recently, the company launched The Boogeyman ringside collectibles. The wrestling veteran took to social media to express his gratitude to the fans for making this happen.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
"Sincerely I would like to thank WWE,WWEUNIVERSE,for immortalizing me in the existence of time now, and time beyond,with out you there is no Boogeyman,and I sincerely THANK YOU ALL..STILL CMIN2GETCHA ⏰🔥🔥"
Check out his tweet here:
WWE legend The Boogeyman says Booker T and JBL took a chance on him
When The Boogeyman first made his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, he was mainly used in vignettes or was seen chasing other wrestlers around. He was rarely involved in key storylines, nor did he have many matches early on.
The wrestling legend was recently interviewed by Going Ringside, where he was asked why it seemed like other wrestlers didn't want to wrestle him. He replied that it was Booker T, JBL, and Mark Henry who guided him in the business.
"[It seemed like no one wanted to wrestle you for years and everyone was just terified of you] Well, thanks to each and every person that I've worked with from Booker T, JBL, Mark Henry, it was guys like that helped guiding me in this whole business," Boogeyman said. (From 05:15 to 05:30)
It will be interesting to see what's next for The Boogeyman.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!