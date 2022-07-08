WWE Legend sends heartfelt message to Pat McAfee

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) congratulated Pat McAfee on the extension of his contract with the company.

Pat McAfee joined the Blue brand as a commentator in April last year. Since then, his zeal and liveliness during commentary has caught the attention of fans worldwide, thus leading him to become a fan favorite. He awed the WWE Universe with his in-ring skills when he faced Theory at WrestleMania 38.

JBL replaced Tazz as a commentator on SmackDown while being a part-time superstar in the mid 2000s. He announced his retirement from in-ring action in 2009 following which he resumed his role at the commentary table alongside Michael Cole for another six years.

The SmackDown commentator recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE. JBL took to Twitter to congratulate McAfee and cite his impact on the company. He added that he is a fan of the former NFL player's commentary style and love for the business.

"Congrats @PatMcAfeeShow You have made a wonderful impact on our business-love your passion, your love, your respect-and your incredible talent-for our business. Really enjoy what you have brought to @wwe. @wwe and it’s fans, of which I am one, are the winners." tweeted JBL.

WWE legend Triple H also heaped praise on Pat McAfee for his ability to easily grasp the understanding of the workings in the industry.

Pat McAfee and the wrestling world responded to the Hall of Famer's tweet

The SmackDown commentator had his first WWE match at NXT Takeover XXX against Adam Cole. He first garnered the attention of fans with his unique dance to Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance theme, much to his fellow commentator Michael Cole's liking.

Pat McAfee responded to JBL's tweet stating that it meant a lot to him as he had tremendous respect for him.

"This means a lot coming from you and I believe you know why.. I have immense respect for you sir. You’re a former man of the year in some states but for me you’re a legend forever. Cheers man."

Additionally, one fan shared an image of McAfee and JBL during a handshake with the caption 'Two great guys':

Another fan stated the enthusiasm and life that the former NFL player brings to the announce team and his partnership with Cole complements each other:

JD Hall @sdmf5150 @JCLayfield @PatMcAfeeShow @WWE Absolutely, the guy has definitely brought a new life to the announce team, him and Cole together is a great pairing and you love to see it because it honestly just looks like he's out there having a great time out there @JCLayfield @PatMcAfeeShow @WWE Absolutely, the guy has definitely brought a new life to the announce team, him and Cole together is a great pairing and you love to see it because it honestly just looks like he's out there having a great time out there

Another fan stated that the two should get together and have a talk show:

The SmackDown commentator is currently in a feud with Happy Corbin and the two are set to face each other at SummerSlam

