WWE legend sends message to Becky Lynch following controversial RAW victory

A WWE Hall of Famer has delivered a message to Becky Lynch following her controversial victory last night on RAW. The veteran won a Battle Royal in last night's main event to become the new Women's World Champion.

WWE legend Mick Foley is friends with Becky Lynch and was happy to see her become champion last night on the red brand. He took to his Instagram story today to congratulate Big Time Becks on her title victory last night on WWE RAW.

Check out Foley's message in the image below:

Foley sent a message to Lynch on Instagram

Earlier this month, Rhea Ripley had defeated Becky Lynch in the first match of Night One of WrestleMania XL to retain the title. However, she reportedly suffered an injury on the following episode of WWE RAW and had to relinquish the Women's World Championship last week, ending her title reign at 380 days. Lynch emerged victorious in last night's Battle Royal by eliminating Liv Morgan to become the new champion. The reactions to the match have been split, as some fans enjoyed The Man's victory, while others were hoping for a different result.

Former WWE writer comments on Becky Lynch's title victory on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has shared his take on why he believes the company decided to make Becky Lynch the new Women's World Champion.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the company could have made Lynch champion to encourage her to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion. The Man has disclosed that her contract will be expiring within the next couple of months.

"Let's look at Becky Lynch, for instance. Maybe they felt she wasn't going to sign and they wanted her to sign. This is a way of them showing all the confidence they have in her. That's almost what it sounds like to me. I was under the impression that her character was kinda getting a little old and tired," said Russo. [From 11:18 onwards]

Becky Lynch got a great reaction from the crowd in Columbus when she won the Battle Royal last night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the fans start to turn on her moving forward if her title reign doesn't live up to expectations.

