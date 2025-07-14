WWE legend sends a message to Goldberg after his retirement

Goldberg has officially retired from professional wrestling after his loss to Gunther in their World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta a couple of days ago.

The WCW legend received a standing ovation from fans after his retirement match against The Ring General, and now a fellow veteran took to Instagram to send a message to his good friend, praising him for his battle with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Diamond Dallas Page, who had a storied career in WWE and other wrestling promotions, revealed that he was proud of his friend and grateful for the opportunity to be in attendance for his farewell match.

"I thought my man @goldberg95 had a hell of match last night. I was proud of him. Considering I was the first one to try to talk him in to being a wrestler 4 years before he showed up at the Power Plant, I was happy I was there for his final match. Great job brother! DDP," Diamond Dallas Page wrote on his Instagram account.

The WWE legend first teased his retirement match against Gunther back at Bad Blood in October 2024, and their mini-feud came to an end at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend.

Goldberg's son could follow in his father's footsteps and move to WWE

Goldberg's son, Gage, was in attendance for his father's retirement match, creating speculation on whether he could follow in the legend's footsteps and join the wrestling business.

During the Evolution post-show press conference on Sunday, WWE CCO Triple H teased that Gage could sign with WWE if things don't work out with his NFL aspirations.

"He probably won’t be the last Goldberg in the business. I can see this sparkle in Gage’s eyes, and he’s been very clear about it – if the NFL doesn’t work out, here he comes. So we’ll see," Triple H said. [H/T SEScoops]

That said, what remains to be seen is if the WCW legend will soon see his son become a professional wrestler and follow in his footsteps.

