WWE legend set to undergo a knee replacement surgery; had appeared last week on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently made an off-air return during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The legendary commentator suffered a stroke earlier this year, which left the fans worried. However, during the latest episode of RAW, Lawler made an untelevised appearance, in front of his home-town fans, to a huge ovation.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that he had talked with Lawler last week and revealed that the latter will be requiring a knee replacement surgery.

"Lawler was feeling better, we talked about doing some autograph shows together, a little tour, I think that’s going to happen. Talking to Jerry was great and I think we would do really well in the autograph world. If we can get Lawler healthy with prayers and good wishes. I know he has to get his knee replaced, I don’t know when that’s going to be." [ Ringside News ]

Jim Ross believes that WWE legend Edge's move to AEW is a long shot

Edge recently faced Sheamus in his last match under the current WWE contract in his hometown of Toronto recently on SmackDown.

According to reports, Edge has a new contract offer on the table from the company, but some of the WWE sources feel that the Rated-R Superstar could be heading to AEW.

While speaking on his 'Grilling JR' podcast, Jim Ross was asked about the possibility of Edge joining AEW. He said that while it would be great to see the 11-time World Champion in AEW, he felt that it wasn't feasible.

“Of course it is, that’s a no brainer. How about Edge and Kenny Omega? Edge and Will Ospreay. There are a million ways to monetize this potential, but I don’t have any inside information, I don’t know if that it’s even feasible. I have heard, through the grapevine, that WWE has an offer on the table for him that’s significant, as it should be. I think it would be a long shot at very best that [Edge] comes to work at AEW.” [Cageside Seats]

