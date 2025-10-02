WWE legend being set to win prestigious accolade prompts response from Teddy Long (Exclusive)

Several WWE legends over the years have won awards and accolades outside the promotion as well, and it appears that Mickie James will be adding her name to the list. After it was anounced that she would be getting inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the developement.

Mickie hardly needs an introduction, having been one of the top stars during her time in the ring. Apart from winning several titles in WWE, she was also wildly succesful in the Indies and other wrestling promotions. As a result of her impeccable work, she is set to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame this year.

Speaking about it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said:

"Well, congratulations to Mickie James. I worked with her over the years. She has always been a sweetheart man. So it couldn't happen to a better person." (0:39 onwards)

Furthermore, Bill Apter added that Mickie's work warranted her presence in every Hall of Fame.

"She needs to be in every Hall of Fame." (0:48 onwards)

Mickie James recently commented on her husband Nick Aldis in WWE

While Mickie James is getting a huge recognition for her work in the business, she apparently thinks that her husband also deserves high praise for his efforts.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, the WWE legend talked about how Nick Aldis had excelled in his role as a GM. She said:

"It is not something he has done before. Honestly, I have faith in my husband, and I knew all he needed was the opportunity, as we all do. All he needed was an opportunity to show what he was capable of. And I don't even think that he has scratched the surface of what I know he is capable of," she added. [From 11:44 - 12:00]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Mickie James plans to do next.

