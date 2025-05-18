Mickie James makes bold claim about her husband in WWE

WWE legend Mickie James recently made a bold claim about her husband in the company. The former champion serves as a coach on WWE LFG, and the first season of the show will be wrapping up tonight on A&E Network.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Mickie James was asked about her husband, Nick Aldis, becoming the General Manager of SmackDown. James suggested that Aldis was the greatest GM in WWE history, and also gave a shout-out to Teddy Long.

"Greatest GM of all time. Greatest GM of all time, sorry Teddy Long. Don't tell him," she joked. [From 11:29 - 11:36]

Mickie James was then asked about her husband excelling in the role as SmackDown General Manager, and she noted that it was not something he had ever done before.

"It is not something he has done before. Honestly, I have faith in my husband, and I knew all he needed was the opportunity, as we all do. All he needed was an opportunity to show what he was capable of. And I don't even think that he has scratched the surface of what I know he is capable of," she added. [From 11:44 - 12:00]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The 45-year-old also discussed being a coach on WWE LFG during her conversation with Denise Salcedo. Michelle McCool will be replacing the veteran as a coach in season 2 of the show.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Mickie James' comments

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Mickie James criticizing prospect Zena Sterling for her provocative attire on WWE LFG.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that James was trying to educate the prospect about being successful in the industry. He noted that the former champion has been in that spot before, and claimed that female stars should not have to dress in a provocative way to become popular.

"She is absolutely right. Any woman should not have to dress in a provocative way just to try to get a job. Okay. But Mickie knows better than anybody. And you know she's been there, she's been in that spot before. So what she is trying to do is to educate her and let her know you don't have to do it. It ain't gotta be like that. Dress nice, come on out, and just do what we want you to do. Do your job. " [1:42 onwards]

You can check out the former SmackDown GM's comments in the video below:

Mickie James has accomplished a lot during her professional wrestling career, but has not been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

