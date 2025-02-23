  • home icon
  WWE legend shares heartfelt reaction to being named as Bayley's favorite

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 23, 2025 18:49 GMT
The former champion recently transferred from SmackDown to RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A WWE legend shared a heartfelt reaction to Bayley naming her as her favorite female star. The Role Model has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event on March 1.

The former leader of Damage CTRL recently competed in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and was interviewed during her appearance. The veteran was asked to name her top three women in company history, and she named Victoria, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

"Of all time? For me, Victoria, Trish (Stratus), and Lita. That is off the top of my head," she said. [From 0:04 - 0:10]

Victoria took to social media to react to the 35-year-old's comments and shared a heartwarming message.

"Awwww," she wrote.
Victoria captured the WWE Women's Championship twice during her tenure with the promotion. She also had success in TNA Wrestling and is a five-time Knockouts Champion.

Former WWE writer comments on Bayley's recent victory

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Bayley defeating Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria on the February 10 edition of WWE RAW.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament finals to capture the title earlier this year. She has not defended the title yet but will put it on the line against Kai tomorrow night on RAW in a rematch.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran questioned why the company would have Valkyria lose a match before defending her title. The veteran suggested the promotion might not have noticed while booking the bout.

"Lyra Valkyria wins the Intercontinental Title, then she has a Chamber [qualifying] match with Bayley, loses to her before one title defense. Chris, I guarantee you there is a good chance that nobody at that company even caught that. I guarantee you, bro. I guarantee you nobody even caught that." [From 4:12 – 4:35]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
