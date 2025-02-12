Bayley gives herself a new nickname ahead of major appearance

WWE Superstar Bayley gave herself a new nickname ahead of an upcoming major appearance. The veteran recently used the transfer window to move from SmackDown to RAW after failing to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton last month.

The Role Model is scheduled to play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on February 14. Today, she took to Instagram to reveal a new nickname, paying homage to the classic film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan.

Bayley, real name Pamela Rose Martinez, called herself "SpacePam" and shared a new photoshoot. You can check out the former champion's update in her Instagram post below.

"SpacePam 🪐🏀⛹️‍♀️ Next stop: NBA Celebrity All Star Game! Friday Feb 14th on ESPN," she wrote.

Trending

The RAW star squared off against Cora Jade last night on NXT in a singles match. Roxanne Perez showed up during the bout dressed up as Hugger Bayley and provided a distraction. Jade then capitalized on the distraction to pick up the pinfall victory.

Former WWE writer reacts to Bayley's victory on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of WWE's decision to have Bayley defeat Lyra Valkyria this past Monday night on RAW.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai last month to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion but still has not defended the title. The former leader of Damage CTRL defeated Valkyira this past Monday on the red brand to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event on March 1.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned the company's decision to have Valkyria lose the Elimination Chamber qualifying match. He noted that Valkyria had not yet defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the decision did not make sense to him.

"I used to hate when things made no freaking sense whatsoever. And that's what this entire show was. We beat the Intercontinental Champion before she even had a first title defense. Okay guys." [From 22:10 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair have also qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match so far. It will be interesting to see if the former hugger can win the match at the PLE next month to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback